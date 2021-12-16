Domestic terror threat more volatile and complex, DHS official says during UNO event

Foreign governments are pushing false messages on topics such as COVID-19 denialism and the “stolen” 2020 election in hopes of further dividing the American people, according to the top U.S. counterterrorism official.
“The narratives that are being promoted by these threat actors are making it into the mainstream media and amplified by public figures,” said John Cohen, the counterterrorism coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security, during an online seminar sponsored, in part, by the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Cohen spoke to an online audience of faculty and students from the 19 colleges and universities affiliated with the National Counterterrorism Innovation Technology and Education Center (NCITE), headquartered at UNO.
NCITE Director Gina Ligon of UNO and Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University’s program on extremism, moderated.
The seminar’s purpose was to offer an update six months after President Joe Biden announced a new strategy to combat domestic terror threats. At the time, Biden noted that domestic terrorism is “driven by hate, bigotry and other forms of extremism” and called it “a stain on the soul of America.”
The “four pillars” of the strategy involve improved analysis and intelligence sharing among government agencies, preventing domestic terror groups from recruiting and mobilizing, disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism, and confronting long-term contributors to domestic terrorism, such as racism and bigotry.
Cohen said the domestic terror threat has not lessened since Biden announced the new strategy. If anything, it’s worse.
“We continue to face a threat environment that is dangerous, complex and highly volatile,” Cohen said, adding that “the volatility of the environment is not going to change.”
The U.S. has grappled with a highly divisive set of conflicts in the past two years, including the “Black Lives Matter” protests following police killings of African Americans, government mandates tied to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories over President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. All of these were piled on top of lingering conflicts that festered during Trump’s four years in office.
Foreign governments and intelligence services have studied these divisions and fanned the flames on social media, Cohen said, amplifying messages by the most extreme groups in the U.S. and injecting their own.
“They are looking to have these narratives picked up by the mainstream media,” he said. “This is a technique that’s being used by our adversaries, and they’re being used to destabilize our country.”
Cohen said while the threat continues, DHS’s ability to detect and counter these threats has improved. Watchdogs in different federal agencies communicate better than they did before the Jan. 6 attack.
He said as a result, several planned attacks have been thwarted.
Although some of the most recent narratives have come from the political right, DHS doesn’t consider politics when it assesses threats.
“We are ideologically agnostic,” Cohen said. “It’s the focus on violence, not ideology. What I’m concerned about isn’t what the belief is, but whether the belief is inspiring an act of violence, or an illegal act.”
Cohen said the threat to domestic tranquility doesn't end with violent extremists. Other problems DHS is monitoring include the multi-year rise in violent crime, ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes, and foreign terrorist groups calling for attacks in the U.S. and other Western countries.
