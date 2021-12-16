Domestic terror threat more volatile and complex, DHS official says during UNO event

Cohen said the domestic terror threat has not lessened since Biden announced the new strategy. If anything, it’s worse.

“We continue to face a threat environment that is dangerous, complex and highly volatile,” Cohen said, adding that “the volatility of the environment is not going to change.”

The U.S. has grappled with a highly divisive set of conflicts in the past two years, including the “Black Lives Matter” protests following police killings of African Americans, government mandates tied to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories over President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. All of these were piled on top of lingering conflicts that festered during Trump’s four years in office.

Foreign governments and intelligence services have studied these divisions and fanned the flames on social media, Cohen said, amplifying messages by the most extreme groups in the U.S. and injecting their own.

“They are looking to have these narratives picked up by the mainstream media,” he said. “This is a technique that’s being used by our adversaries, and they’re being used to destabilize our country.”