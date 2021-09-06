Door-to-door effort in South Omaha succeeds in boosting vaccinations

Does your daughter speak English? Can I speak to her, too?

Sí, Ignaceo says, and hands McConnaughey her phone.

This summer, vaccination in Nebraska has morphed into a public health version of hand-to-hand combat, where medical providers go person to person, holding intensely personal conversations and trying to correct rampant vaccine misinformation.

In some places, like South Omaha, this is happening widely. And working.

Since mid-May, the area served by OneWorld has moved the needle more on vaccinations than almost anywhere else in Nebraska, according to data released by the Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

More than one of every eight residents in the area OneWorld serves were newly vaccinated between May 15 and Aug. 15.

“We simply weren’t going to sit behind the scenes and wait for people to come to us,” says Jennifer Mayhew, OneWorld’s director of operations. “Not when we can be proactive and do something to prevent this loss of life.”

In other parts of Nebraska, the summer push hasn’t been nearly as effective.