Driver dies in two-vehicle crash in Lincoln

A motorist died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th Street and Revere Lane in Lincoln.

Investigators determined that at about 1:30 p.m., the drivers were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street before colliding head-on, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

One driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus for treatment. The other driver also was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there. Investigators determined that driver was unrestrained during the crash.

Authorities said they will release the names of those involved in the crash after family members are notified.

