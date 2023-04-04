A 33-year-old Grand Island man has been identified as the person who died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska.

Shaun L. Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office. The crash was discovered about 4 a.m. when a utility company employee arrived to investigate a power outage in the area of Sixth and Ormsby Roads near the unincorporated community of Archer.

Investigators determined that Wilcox was traveling west on Ormsby Road in a 2007 Nissan Sentra. The Nissan failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a power pole.

Wilcox, the Nissan's lone occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Archer is located about 23 miles northeast of Grand Island.

