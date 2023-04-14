One person died after striking a cow with a vehicle on Highway 79 near Valparaiso, Nebraska, early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 79 at about 5:15 a.m. Friday. The crash took place near the small village of Valparaiso, which is about 22 miles north of Lincoln.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 5:14 a.m., a 2006 Buick Rendezvous was traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. The Buick left the roadway after striking the cow and crashed into a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant and has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is encouraged to contact the Saunders County Sheriff's Office at 402-443-1000.