A Lincoln man who died after striking a cow with a vehicle on Nebraska Highway 79 near Valparaiso Friday morning has been identified.

According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Terel L. Johnson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 79 about 5:15 a.m. Friday. The crash took place near the village of Valparaiso, which is about 22 miles north of Lincoln.

Investigators determined that Johnson was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. The Buick then left the roadway and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

There are no known witnesses to the crash. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is encouraged to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.

