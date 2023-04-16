Nebraska traffic fatalities rise in 2022
A Lincoln man who died after striking a cow with a vehicle on Nebraska Highway 79 near Valparaiso Friday morning has been identified.
According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Terel L. Johnson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 79 about 5:15 a.m. Friday. The crash took place near the village of Valparaiso, which is about 22 miles north of Lincoln.
Investigators determined that Johnson was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway. The Buick then left the roadway and crashed into a tree, authorities said.
There are no known witnesses to the crash. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information is encouraged to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
