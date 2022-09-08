 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver killed when vehicle leaves roadway, hits tree southeast of West Point

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash in Cuming County when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate the crash about 8 miles southeast of West Point after 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. After the vehicle hit the tree, it entered a creek bed and burned, officials said. The driver, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian refugees: Russia accused of enforced displacement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert