Dry conditions, high winds prompt red flag warning for eastern Nebraska

A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued by the National Weather Service in Valley from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday for all of eastern Nebraska. 

Winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph, combined with low relative humidity make conditions ripe for grass fires, meteorologist Paul Fajman said. Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. 

The Douglas County fire chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban into effect until further notice. The continuous dry conditions have created a high-fire danger for the entire area.  

  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

