Dry winter puts most of Nebraska in drought, raising fears of 'bad fire season'

Burn bans, scattered brush fires and a record to near-record lack of snow have been the markers of this winter's unusually dry but also windy weather.

The dry conditions have firefighters concerned about what could happen next month, when peak fire season occurs.

As a sign of how dry it has been, a routine effort on Thursday to thaw the ground for a burial at a cemetery near 60th and Center Streets led to a grass fire and a call for help from firefighters.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Omaha Fire Department, and while some artificial flowers burned, no gravestones were damaged, a representative of Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park said.

A few hours later, Omaha firefighters were called to another grass fire, this one near an apartment building in midtown.

Winds on Thursday gusted to almost 30 mph.

Omaha has had only three days this winter with at least an inch of snow, and all three were in the first two weeks of January, according to the National Weather Service. Those three days generated 7 inches of snow, accounting for all but 0.8 of an inch of snow the city has received this winter.