Dwite Pedersen, former Nebraska state senator known for generosity and fun ties, dies at 79

LINCOLN — Former State Sen. Dwite Pedersen of Elkhorn was known for leading fellow legislators on tours of Nebraska prisons, his advocacy of alcohol and drug rehabilitation, and his extensive collection of fun neckties featuring Mickey Mouse.

Pedersen was also generous, giving small Christmas gifts to the boys at the Douglas County Youth Center, sending birthday flowers to his former legislative aides and associates, and providing money orders to former inmates down on their luck.

"Dwite was the most generous and the kindest person I've ever known," said Barb Brunkow, a former legislative aide. "I don't think I remember anyone saying anything bad about him."

Pedersen, 79, died in his sleep Tuesday.

A native of South Dakota and a graduate of Doane College, he served in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He ran unsuccessfully for the Omaha City Council in 2017.

A recovered alcoholic who had been sober for 40 years, he worked as an alcohol and drug counselor with a focus on troubled youth. That included work at the Youth Center and Boys Town and frequent visits to inmates who he said had "gone up the river" to Nebraska prisons, according to his daughter, Michaela Jackson of Omaha.