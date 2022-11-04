Eagle Grip factory in DeWitt faces uncertain future

The days of Malco Products owning and operating the Eagle Grip factory in DeWitt, Nebraska, are numbered.

But Malco President and CEO Rich Benninghoff on Friday stopped short of saying the factory that produces high-quality locking tools that include pliers will close.

Instead, he said, the Annandale, Minnesota-based company is exploring multiple options for the DeWitt factory, including selling it.

Benninghoff said the factory, which has been a source of pride for the town of just over 500 people southwest of Lincoln, will remain open to fulfill current customer orders. It’s projected that the factory will continue to operate at current employee levels until Dec. 31.

“Any timeline beyond that is speculative at this point on my part,” he said. "We're keeping all of our options open."

If a sale of the factory does not occur, a spokesperson said in an email that the company anticipates positions will start being eliminated on Dec. 31. The spokesperson added some positions will remain active beyond that date depending on need.

Benninghoff said the company met with each of the factory’s 63 employees to discuss severance terms regardless of how the ownership situation unfolds.

Malco’s announcement brings an end to a chapter that began optimistically when the company bought the former Vise-Grip facility in 2017. The factory closed in 2008 after corporate owner Newell Rubbermaid outsourced production of Vise-Grips to China, costing 330 people their jobs. The Vise-Grip plant had been operating in DeWitt since 1924 after original owner William Petersen invented the signature product.

After buying the building, Malco poured tens of millions of dollars into renovations, buying equipment and hiring a local workforce. The factory’s October 2018 reopening triggered a town celebration. In spring 2021, the locking tools hit the market.

“We made a really, really solid tool — best in the world,” Benninghoff said.

But now, Benninghoff said the production of Eagle Grip tools is misaligned with the 72-year-old company’s core focus on producing specialty tools for the HVAC, building trades and automotive industries.

“At the end of the day, the core focus for Malco is: We make specialty tools for trade pros,” he said. “The decision wasn’t made lightly or overnight.”

Malco said it will continue to honor the limited lifetime warranties on Eagle Grip tools.