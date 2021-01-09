Ed Guthrie, Nebraska’s last known Pearl Harbor survivor, dies at 102

Then he returned to Omaha, began a 34-year career with the Omaha Public Power District and met Janet. Together, they raised three kids.

Guthrie was always there to coach his children’s sports teams. He also helped with Boy Scouts and took his children ice skating, sledding, camping and traveling.

"He and my mom both just wanted to make sure we got a lot of experiences," Murphy said. "I used to think those were things every family did. Now when we look back on it, we see how wonderful it was."

Janet and Ed were married for 72 years until Janet died of cancer in August.

Murphy said her mom's death was very difficult on her dad.

“When she passed away, he really missed her a lot, and he didn't want to be alone,” she said. “I think it brought him peace in the end knowing he would be with her.”

Her dad was healthy up to his last 28 hours, Murphy said.

"He had some memory loss, but he was still active to the end," she said. "It was kind of a surprise, but in a way, that was good, too. I wouldn't have wanted him to linger."