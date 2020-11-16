 Skip to main content
Eight more Nebraska prison workers test positive for coronavirus
Eight more Nebraska prison workers test positive for coronavirus

Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

All eight are self-isolating at home, the department said in a press release Monday.

Four staff members are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center, three are employed at the Tecumseh State Prison and one at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

Those who live and work in those facilities will be notified. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

It brings the number of corrections staffers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 263.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

