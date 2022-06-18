Eight Nebraskans among vets to be honored at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Patty Kroger will step up to a microphone today on the east knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and say her husband’s name.

Richard Kroger of Hastings was an infantry soldier who earned a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in battle near Pleiku, Vietnam, in March 1967. He was hospitalized for a year and suffered from post-traumatic stress until his death July 3, 2021, from a rare form of leukemia he attributed to his wartime exposure to Agent Orange.

“He didn’t say a whole lot,” Patty Kroger, who now lives in Omaha, said ahead of her trip. “But he told me, ‘When I die, I will not go to hell. Because I’ve already been there.’”

Kroger is one of 513 Vietnam veterans — eight of them from Nebraska — who will be honored today as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program.

The program, started in 1993 by the group that built the Memorial 40 years ago, commemorates the sacrifice of those who survived Vietnam but suffered and died from illnesses related to their service.

At today’s ceremony, the names of all veterans added to the program will be read off by their family members, in addition to a roll call of those inducted in past years. Friday night, family members were also invited to a welcome dinner. And on Sunday, families will have a chance to lay a rose near the memorial in memory of their veteran.

“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight,” Jim Knotts, the fund’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, dedicated 40 years ago along the National Mall, carries the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The In Memory names, which to date total more than 5,000, are not added to the wall. But they are in a searchable database on the fund’s website, www.vvmf.org/honor-roll, along with short biographies and photos submitted by their families.

Since 2004, the memorial site has also included a plaque that reads, in part: “In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service.”

Family members may nominate deceased loved ones for the In Memory project by filling out a form on the website. There is no charge.

Patty Kroger said she had never heard about the program until a high school classmate who now lives in the Washington, D.C., area told her about it last fall.

“He talked me into pursuing it,” she said. “I thought it was a great way to honor Rich.”

Her husband was born in 1946 in Hastings, and was drafted into the Army in July 1966 after completing both high school in Hastings and trade school in Milford.

He and Patty were married that October at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he was in training. He was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and sent to Vietnam in January 1967.

Two months later, Kroger was shot in the arm during a firefight in which other members of his unit were killed. The bullet severed a motor nerve, and he endured nine surgeries during months of extended hospitalization at Fort Riley, Kansas. Kroger was discharged from the Army and returned to Hastings in 1968.

“He went over and came back different,” Patty Kroger said. “He struggled for a while when he got back.”

He worked 31 years for the U.S. Postal Service before retiring in Omaha in 2001. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the VFW post in Hastings.

Kroger suffered from arthritis in his wounded arm as he grew older, and was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare cancer of the bone marrow. The disease has been linked to chemical exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. But the Department of Veterans Affairs has never connected it with exposure to Agent Orange, so he was unable to collect disability from the VA. He died two weeks before his 75th birthday.

Patty Kroger said she is looking forward to her first visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and connecting with other families who lost loved ones in Vietnam.

“Rich was a pretty private person, but I think he would be amazed (by the tribute),” she said. “He would feel good about it.”

Other Nebraskans being honored are:

Dennis Otte, Wayne; Army, 1966-67. Infantry tour in Vietnam. Later worked in construction and as a heavy-equipment operator. Life member of VFW, American Legion commander, chairman of Wayne County Veterans Memorial. Died May 15, 2020, age 74.

James Sweetman, Omaha; Navy, 1967-88. Career intelligence officer, two tours in Vietnam, earned Bronze Star with “V” for valor. Accomplished pianist. Died Jan. 9, 2021, age 76.

Ray Lee, Shelton; Army, 1969-75. Star high school athlete, served tour in Vietnam with 101st Airborne Division. Worked 38 years for Eaton Corp. in Kearney. Longtime youth baseball coach, member of American Legion and VFW. Died Nov. 28, 2020, age 72.

Jerald Jurgensen, Gibbon; Army, 1966-68. One tour in Vietnam, exposed to Agent Orange. Worked as rancher and farmhand, mechanic for farm implement dealer and Buffalo County. Member of American Legion and VFW. Died Aug. 6, 2021, age 73.

Daniel Jakub, Schuyler; Army, 1969-71. One tour in Vietnam, saw helicopters spraying Agent Orange. Worked 47 years for Cargill. Longtime volunteer with DAV and VFW in Columbus. Died Nov. 4, 2021, of leukemia, age 72.

Terry Eatherton, Gibbon; Air Force, 1966-70. Served as aircraft mechanic and helicopter door gunner during Vietnam tour 1967-68. Worked for Eaton, later had own welding shop. Longtime stock car racer and crew chief, owned race car parts and fuel shop. Died of pancreatic cancer, Dec. 1, 2012, age 64.

Lynn Davis, Lincoln; Navy, 1950-54; Army 1967-76. South Dakota native, reentered military as Army chaplain after graduating from seminary and serving as pastor in Atkinson, Nebraska. Two tours in Vietnam. Led Presbyterian congregations in five Midwest states until retiring in 1992 because of illnesses tied to Agent Orange. Died of respiratory failure, May 26, 2021, age 89.

