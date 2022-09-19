Elderly Lincoln man trying to set up computer printer is scammed out of $25,000

An elderly Lincoln man who was trying to set up his new computer printer was scammed out of $25,000 after he searched the internet for help.

The 85-year-old man had been having difficulty connecting a new printer to his computer and searched for the printer model on Google, according to a Lincoln police report.

The man found a link for assistance and was directed to a phone number. He soon provided someone on the other line permission to access his computer remotely. He later was notified of multiple withdrawals from his checking account totaling $25,000.

The man reported the theft Sunday.

The National Council on Aging reports that technical support scams prey on older people’s lack of knowledge about computers and cybersecurity. In 2021, the Internet Crime Complaint Center fielded 13,900 tech support fraud complaints from older people who reported nearly $238 million in losses.

The National Council on Aging offers tips for people to protect themselves from scammers.