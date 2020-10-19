Ember from wood-burning fireplace started fire in Columbus that killed 4, investigators say

An ember from a wood-burning fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials in the Saturday house fire in Columbus that killed four people, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday.

The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a house near 10th Street and 20th Avenue just before 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house, officials said, and a fire in the living room.

Four people, two adults and two children, were pulled from the house and taken to Columbus Community Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officials identified the adults as Lars Barcel, 27, and Janelle Miller, 28. The names of the two children were not released. All were from Columbus.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Columbus Police Department found that the house had battery-operated smoke detectors, but the batteries were not connected.

The agencies that responded to the fire included the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Rural Fire Department, Columbus Police Department, Midwest Medical and the Platte County Attorney’s Office.

