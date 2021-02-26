Emergency managers in eastern Nebraska to watch out for ice jams in Platte, Elkhorn Rivers

National Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald said ice that came down from the Loup River near Columbus dumped into the Platte and caused the Friday morning flooding.

A flood watch will remain in effect throughout the weekend along the Platte, Elkhorn and Loup Rivers in eastern Nebraska, the weather service said. Higher temperatures leading to the melting of ice and snow will cause ice to break up on the rivers, "which may increase the threat for ice jams and subsequent flooding," forecasters said. "Low-lying areas along the rivers are most at risk for flooding."

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s.

A mix of rain and snow is possible Saturday night and Sunday morning, mostly in northeast Nebraska, forecasters said. Omaha has a 30% chance of getting rain Saturday and Saturday night.

Officials also are monitoring an ice jam at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge near Fremont that continues two to three miles upstream. Water levels have subsided since the ice jam formed Jan. 29, officials said.

DeWald said stream flows along the Elkhorn are considered normal and are slightly elevated on the Platte. Missouri River levels, however, are near record lows, he said.

DeWald said conditions are not the same as they were in 2019, when river levels across eastern Nebraska reached record highs and flooding caused billions of dollars in damage to homes, roads, bridges and livestock operations in Nebraska and Iowa.

"This is a completely different situation," DeWald said. "But people that do live along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers need to be vigilant."

The Papio-Missouri NRD measured the thickness of the ice at the Nebraska Highway 64 bridge over the Platte River west of Valley on Wednesday. The ice was 12 inches thick at that time, down from 15 inches the previous week. The slow melting has created more open channels and free-flowing water in some areas, the NRD said.

"The ideal situation," DeWald said, "would be for this ice to melt and float on down the stream and make it to the Missouri."