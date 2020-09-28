Emil W. Reutzel Jr., retired editor of Norfolk Daily News, dies at 97

His involvement in newspapers began in 1946, when he became publisher and editor of the Neligh News, a post he held until 1954.

Before Reutzel came to the Daily News in 1961, he spent almost seven years in Washington, D.C., working for the federal government. Initially, he served as an assistant to the then-Civil Defense Administrator Val Peterson, a former Nebraska governor. He later served as an assistant to the director of the Office of Civil Defense Mobilization in the Executive Office of the President. During this period, he served as the staff assistant handling matters concerning President Dwight Eisenhower’s Cabinet.

Until 1973, he served as president of the News Publishing Co. of Neligh, which operated weekly newspapers in Plainview, Creighton and Wymore. He was named to the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame in 1998.

His civic involvement was on both a local and statewide basis.

He served as president of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Press Association. He was a member of the former Lutheran Community Hospital’s advisory board in Norfolk and served on the chamber’s Action Council for more than 30 years.

He also served as a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation for many years, including serving as foundation chairman in the late 1980s.