EPA orders cleanup after tons of sand washes into Sand Hills stream

Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott said the county road in that area, Fawn Lake Road, was one of many in the area covered by water due to flooding in 2019 and rising groundwater, raising concerns about access by ambulances. The elevation of several roads and state highways in the area needed to be increased, he said, and pumping was used to reopen some roadways.

Cherry County, according to Scott, spent $19 million to repair flooded roads and bridges.

"It was just a terrible mess," he said, that impacted public safety and commerce.

Scott emphasized that the county was not involved in extending the drainage ditch to the Snake River — that was Minor's decision. He added that the local natural resources district and federal conservation officials were contacted before the "emergency" trenching was done.

Whether the sand deluge impacted fishing on the Snake River is unclear. Officials with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they were aware of the release of sand, but were not aware if any surveys had been done on the stream, which sits in a remote ranching area, far from the nearby towns of Hyannis and Merriman.