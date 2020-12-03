'Essential caregivers' could visit residents of long-term care centers in Nebraska

State officials issued guidance Friday for a new program that could allow family members or other caregivers to visit residents in long-term care facilities on a more regular schedule.
The two-page guidance outlines responsibilities that facilities should follow if they choose to allow the so-called "essential caregivers."
Becky Wisell, an official with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the caregivers likely would be a relative, a friend, a volunteer or someone who knows the resident and had provided support before the pandemic.
The caregivers would help the resident with basic daily tasks such as brushing hair or getting dressed, but they also would provide an essential connection, Wisell said.
"Although technology can help decrease loneliness for some residents, technology is not a sustainable replacement for in-person contact," the guidance reads. "This is especially true for residents with cognitive impairments, visual and/or hearing difficulties, and mobility limitations as they struggle to maintain connections with loved ones."
Jenifer Acierno, the CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, an association of nonprofit providers for senior residents, said states such as Indiana, Florida and South Dakota have implemented such plans. Nebraska's guidance is mirrored off of Minnesota's approach, she said.
The essential caregiver designated to a resident could visit up to three hours per day. The caregiver's access to other parts of the facility would be limited. Taking a resident outside for a walk would be acceptable.
Long-term care centers are directed under the guidance to train the essential caregivers on the proper personal protective equipment to wear. The centers may limit the number of such caregivers in the building at one time.
The guidance encourages facilities to test visitors for COVID-19 upon arrival or have the caregivers get tested two to three days before they come to help.
The essential caregiver would not be allowed to visit a resident if the resident is under quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms for the virus, the guidance says, unless it is for "compassionate care."
