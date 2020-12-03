'Essential caregivers' could visit residents of long-term care centers in Nebraska

State officials issued guidance Friday for a new program that could allow family members or other caregivers to visit residents in long-term care facilities on a more regular schedule.

The two-page guidance outlines responsibilities that facilities should follow if they choose to allow the so-called "essential caregivers."

Becky Wisell, an official with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the caregivers likely would be a relative, a friend, a volunteer or someone who knows the resident and had provided support before the pandemic.

The caregivers would help the resident with basic daily tasks such as brushing hair or getting dressed, but they also would provide an essential connection, Wisell said.

"Although technology can help decrease loneliness for some residents, technology is not a sustainable replacement for in-person contact," the guidance reads. "This is especially true for residents with cognitive impairments, visual and/or hearing difficulties, and mobility limitations as they struggle to maintain connections with loved ones."