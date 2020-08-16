'Essential does not mean untouchable': How a Tyson Food plant contained a coronavirus outbreak

Workers — many of whom are Latino immigrants or refugees from Myanmar and eastern Africa — often carpooled to work and ate lunch together, and their families hung out on the weekends.

“Once there was a known positive within one group, they were all fearful: They wanted to be seen, tested, examined,” he said.

Parts of the state and country were dealing with testing supply shortages, but Nuño had worked early on with a local pharmacist, Brett Louderback, to find a source. The clinic got hooked up with a private Maryland-based laboratory and diagnostics company, CirrusDX, that had created its own COVID-19 test, with quick turnaround times of about 24 hours.

Uhing, meanwhile, was quickly trying to get up to speed on the Madison plant’s complex operations, where different workers in separate areas slaughter hogs and carve different cuts of meat. She had been inside only once or twice, and had just seen the lunch room and a meeting room.

“Interviewing the first cohort of Tyson cases, we didn’t even know to ask what areas of the plant do you work in, because we didn’t know there were different areas,” she said. “ ‘Are you in the ham plant, or are you in the pens? Are you on the production line, or in maintenance?’ You don’t know to ask those questions.”