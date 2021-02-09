Ethanol plant near Mead has stopped production, state says

LINCOLN — An ethanol plant near Mead, the subject of complaints about foul odors and health concerns for the past two years, has shut down operations in compliance with an emergency state order issued Thursday.
The AltEn plant completed its shut down at 4 p.m. on Monday, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said. Although, the agency said Tuesday, a steam boiler at the facility remains running to prevent freezing and an uncontrolled discharged of wastewater.
Last week, the state agency ordered that AltEn immediately cease discharges of water into its wastewater lagoons, saying the company was “likely to cause and may have already caused” pollution of nearby air, land and water.
Inspections of the ethanol plant’s three lagoons had indicated that all were in danger of overflowing, and that liners on two of the lagoons were badly damaged and had not been repaired, as required by a state order in 2019.
The Mead plant has been the subject of complaints about rancid odors and health problems associated with huge piles of leftover grain, as well as concerns about groundwater contamination and the death of nearby bee colonies. Unlike other ethanol plants, the AltEn facility uses expired seed corn, which has been coated in pesticides and fungicides.
The leftover grain remains contaminated with the chemicals, and the state has halted the disposal of the leftovers on farm fields. The company is now required to dispose of the leftover grain in a licensed landfill or incinerator, and has been given a March 1 deadline to remove the huge piles that ring the AltEn plant.
The state environment agency, in a press release on Tuesday, said it "continues to use all the tools in the toolbox necessary to gain AltEn’s compliance" with its orders, and is closely monitoring the plant. The department said it had no further comment beyond that.
Phone messages and emails seeking comment from the company were not returned on Tuesday.
The Nebraska Legislature is also considering a bill to ban the use of treated seed corn in the production of ethanol.
