Ethanol plant near Mead has stopped production, state says

LINCOLN — An ethanol plant near Mead, the subject of complaints about foul odors and health concerns for the past two years, has shut down operations in compliance with an emergency state order issued Thursday.

The AltEn plant completed its shut down at 4 p.m. on Monday, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said. Although, the agency said Tuesday, a steam boiler at the facility remains running to prevent freezing and an uncontrolled discharged of wastewater.

Last week, the state agency ordered that AltEn immediately cease discharges of water into its wastewater lagoons, saying the company was “likely to cause and may have already caused” pollution of nearby air, land and water.

Inspections of the ethanol plant’s three lagoons had indicated that all were in danger of overflowing, and that liners on two of the lagoons were badly damaged and had not been repaired, as required by a state order in 2019.