Ethanol plant near Mead ordered to shut down

Messages left with officials at AltEn were not immediately returned on Friday afternoon. Previously, officials have not responded to questions, but instead provided a company statement that it is cooperating with state officials to resolve its compliance issues.

The state's emergency order said the contaminated wastewater was "known to leach and may contaminate groundwater." It added that based on the "high levels detected," the wastewater could harm bees, birds and animals.

In September 2019, the state environment agency first ordered AltEn to halt disposing of the wastewater on farm fields due to the high levels of contamination.

Steam appeared to be still rising from the AltEn plant on Friday, but a nearby resident, who has complained about the lack of enforcement actions against the facility, called the recent state order "a major positive."

Jody Weible of Mead said the well at her home is only 45 feet deep, so she's very concerned that her drinking water could become contaminated.