'Everything's been migrating through': Quick warmup brings surge of cranes, other birds to Nebraska

The unusually cold start to the waterfowl migration season is proving to be a blessing for bird watchers along the Platte River, according to Andy Caven, director of research at Nebraska’s Crane Trust.
Frigid temperatures in February kept sandhill cranes and other waterfowl from flying north into Nebraska, but the subsequent warmup has unleashed an aerial assault on the river valley in central Nebraska, Caven said.
Usually, different species arrive in waves: geese, then ducks, and then cranes, he said. Not this year.
“Everything’s been migrating through,” he said.
“You can see tens of thousands of snow geese in addition to the tens of thousands of cranes in many different locations. So it’s a good time to bird-watch.”
The annual spectacle of the crane migration is well underway as the birds feed in farm fields by day and roost at night on sandbars in the river.
As of Monday, an estimated 460,000 sandhill cranes were present along the river valley from Chapman to Overton, Caven said. That’s up from about 135,000 counted last week.
Backroads and viewing stands near the river offer the best bet for most visitors to get a glimpse.
The birds are aware of humans observing them, and when crowds get too big, the cranes back away from the edge of the fields or even take off.
But this year, there are probably fewer people observing them, Caven said.
“So they’re probably a little more relaxed this year, with fewer visitors in general,” he said.
The Central Platte Natural Resources District has free viewing decks along the river with free parking. One is 1.5 miles south of Interstate 80 Exit 285 (south of Gibbon); the other is 2 miles south of I-80 Exit 305 (south of Alda).
Two other popular stops for crane viewing have curtailed some operations because of COVID-19:
The Crane Trust visitor center is closed, but the trails at the site are open, including one that takes visitors past a field with the trust’s bison herd.
The Audubon Rowe Sanctuary visitor center is closed for the crane season.
Audubon Rowe has also reduced the capacity in its observation blinds because of COVID-19 concerns, and the limited spaces are booked for the season, said Bill Taddicken, sanctuary director.
“The problem is the tours completely filled up within 20 minutes of starting the reservations on Feb. 17,” he said.
But there are occasional cancellations, so people should continue to check the reservation site for openings, he said.
Masking and social distancing are required in the blinds.
Trails are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and people are asked to wear masks when they’re within 6 feet of others, Taddicken said.
Despite the unusual year, the sanctuary is still seeing out-of-town visitors coming to see the cranes, he said.
Another viewing option is Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. The bridges over the Platte River on the area’s hike-bike trail are a popular place to observe the cranes at dusk and dawn.
“That’s open this year,” said Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “There is some guidance about maintaining social distancing and that sort of thing when on the hike-bike bridge, and people do need to have a state park permit to get into that site.”
Jorgensen said some endangered whooping cranes have been spotted this year. There are only about 500 in the wild, he said.
He said the large white birds are often mixed in with the gray cranes, but they’re so elusive that spotting them is “a ‘Where’s Waldo?’ situation.”