Exciting things ahead after murals, other projects spark changes in Iowa town

The idea of painting a mural on the side of a building in downtown Dunlap, Iowa, had long intrigued Jill Schaben.

When she discovered that Austin McDonald — a member of the town’s development group — had the same idea, they teamed up and approached Dale Smith at Smitty’s Grocery. He decided a popsicle mural would be perfect for his mom and pop grocery store.

“We wanted to support them for being such a loyal business in Dunlap,” Schaben said. “People were so excited.”

But that was just the start of changes in the town of about 1,000, located an hour northeast of Omaha. Schaben says it's been a domino effect. Groups of volunteers painted five more murals last summer and two more are planned.

A new beautification and tourism committee was formed under the Dunlap Community Development Corporation. Florist Melissa Boettger organized the look for flowers that were planted throughout the town’s downtown.

Around the same time, Margo Hansen and City Administrator Meredith VanHouten crafted grants for new playground equipment and renovations at the pool and bath house.

Local businesswomen Kelsey Miller and Jill Melby started a farmers market, which is held the third Saturday of every month through October.

“The murals kind of drove excitement for people already on the cusp of doing great things,” Schaben said.

Schaben also got a new job: she’s now working for the Dunlap Community Development Corporation.

Smith calls her a “go-getter.” Schaben, 37, said she’s just one of many younger adults who are ready to step up for Dunlap.

"We have a real cool community,” she said. “An up and coming generation of people who are inspired to do a lot for the town, to make it a fun place to visit and live and raise our kids.”

Schaben said the first mural was a stepping stone. They even told Smith they could paint it white again if it didn’t turn out. But he loved it and so did his customers.

“It sure got talked about for a few weeks,” he said.

Using some easy designs and her father-in-law’s projector, Schaben, McDonald and a rotating group of volunteers moved on to the next wall, this time on an old metal building on the way into town owned by John and Dede Sullivan of Sullivan Supply.

They painted “Welcome to Dunlap” in bright colors there and then took on a wall of the Dunlap Community Pool. A scissor lift was required to tackle the Bonsall TV & Appliance Co. mural, where they brought back a 1940s advertisement for Robin Hood Flour.

Then Greg and Monica Stinn commissioned a Lincoln Highway mural for their building.

“They wanted to commemorate the Lincoln Highway passing through Dunlap,” Schaben said.

The Dunlap American Legion Post 224 requested the final mural to commemorate service men and women. Veterans supplied most of the labor.

Each took about three days.

Six to eight people stepped up for each one. The “paint-by-number” designs made it easy for any age.

The Bonsall’s mural will be extended this summer as will the original one at the Sullivan’s warehouse. It will have a soda pop vibe to pair with a vintage Coca Cola machine that is a stopping point on a new mural walk.

The development group has created a mural walk map, mural coloring brochures and mural "puzzle pieces" to further promote the new pieces of art.

“It definitely brightens main street up,” Smith said. “Some of these old buildings looked kind of rough before.”

Schaben said the community development group is in the midst of some strategic planning to keep the momentum going. They want Dunlap to be a place where their kids will want to stay and raise their own families.

“You can mark my words,” she said, “that Dunlap is going to be doing some exciting things in the next few years because of this pride in our town.”

