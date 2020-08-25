Expansion of rural broadband is vital for businesses and students, advocates say

“I would love to have more people have that opportunity,” said Paige Paradeis, a native of Hemmingford, who was able use her experience with a Chicago marketing firm to relocate to her hometown because it is wired with high-speed fiber.

On Tuesday, Lindahl and Paradeis were among those urging the Nebraska Public Service Commission to get more aggressive, and to move more quickly, in funding projects that will expand high-speed internet to more areas of Nebraska.

A recent state task force found that while 90% of the state has access to broadband — defined by the Federal Communications Commission as 25Mbps (megabits per second) download speed and 3Mbps upload speed — only 63% of the state’s rural areas have the same connectivity.

“Fiber is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessary utility,” said Kyle Arganbright, the mayor of Valentine.

During the pandemic, Arganbright said he heard from local residents who could not work from home because of slow internet speeds and from students who could not participate in video chats.

He said his bank has spent $50,000 extra over the past 10 years to have adequate broadband, and that the lack of high-speed internet has also prevented some natives of the ranching and tourist town of 2,700 from moving back home.