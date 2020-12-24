 Skip to main content
Explosion near Lyons, Nebraska caused by gas line rupture, Northern Natural Gas says
Explosion near Lyons, Nebraska caused by gas line rupture, Northern Natural Gas says

Gas explosion near Lyons Nebraska

A gas line rupture near Lyons, Nebraska, caused an explosion large enough to be seen on satellite radar. 

 HALEY BROGREN

A pipeline rupture caused an explosion in a field near Lyons, Nebraska, Thursday large enough to be seen by satellite. 

The Lyons Fire Department reported to the explosion about 3:30 p.m., said Mike Loeffler, a spokesman for Northern Natural Gas company.

The Oakland Fire Department also responded and through Facebook asked that people stay clear of the area to allow emergency vehicles through.

No injuries were reported and there was no need for evacuations or road closures, Loeffler said.

Northern Natural Gas personnel were on the scene soon after the explosion and worked to close valves that would allow the fire to burn out on its own.

The cause of the rupture hasn't yet been determined. 

Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the United States with a pipeline system that stretches across 11 states, from the Permian Basin in Texas to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the company's website.

jwade@owh.com

