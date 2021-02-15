Extreme cold shattering records across Nebraska; schools cancel classes for Tuesday

Record low temperatures were set early Monday across Nebraska as an Arctic air mass continues to stick around over the nation's midsection.

Omaha, North Platte and Hastings were among the cities recording record lows, the National Weather Service said.

Omaha broke its record for Feb. 15 with a temperature of 15 below. The old mark for the day was 12 below, set in 1936.

Expect another record to fall early Tuesday, when the forecast calls for a low temperature of 24 below zero, meteorologist Van DeWald said. That would best the daily record of 17 below, set in 1979.

North Platte, with a low temperature of 29 below on Monday, set a daily record that had stood for 140 years, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist in North Platte. The previous low for Feb. 15 occurred in 1881, when the city recorded a temperature of 23 degrees below zero.

Gomez said records probably will continue to fall until Wednesday, when the cold air mass moves east.

"We will eventually get above freezing again," she said.