Extreme cold shattering records across Nebraska; schools cancel classes for Tuesday

Record low temperatures were set early Monday across Nebraska as an Arctic air mass continues to stick around over the nation's midsection.
Omaha, North Platte and Hastings were among the cities recording record lows, the National Weather Service said.
Omaha broke its record for Feb. 15 with a temperature of 15 below. The old mark for the day was 12 below, set in 1936.
Expect another record to fall early Tuesday, when the forecast calls for a low temperature of 24 below zero, meteorologist Van DeWald said. That would best the daily record of 17 below, set in 1979.
North Platte, with a low temperature of 29 below on Monday, set a daily record that had stood for 140 years, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist in North Platte. The previous low for Feb. 15 occurred in 1881, when the city recorded a temperature of 23 degrees below zero.
Gomez said records probably will continue to fall until Wednesday, when the cold air mass moves east.
"We will eventually get above freezing again," she said.
The Monday morning low of 26 below zero in Hastings was the coldest February day in the city's history, said meteorologist Jordan Thies. It bested the previous mark of 22 below, set in 1917, and smashed the Feb. 15 record of 12 below, set in 1909.
"The temperatures might be a little warmer (Monday night), but there will be a bit more wind. We're looking at wind chills around minus 40," Thies said. "We've had wind chill values at some unofficial stations reported as low as 55 degrees below zero."
DeWald said the weather service is predicting a high of 15 on Wednesday in Omaha. "We should see temperatures into the 20s by the weekend and a high of 35 on Sunday."
The Omaha Public Schools decided Monday morning that Tuesday would be a remote-learning day for its students. OPS didn't hold classes Monday because of Presidents Day. The Bellevue and Westside school districts said Monday that they were canceling Tuesday classes.
