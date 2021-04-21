Extreme drought to the north underscores summer risk in Nebraska

Among the storms that brought much-needed moisture was the incredible rain and snowstorm that struck Nebraska in mid-March. Grand Island set an all-time record for its March precipitation on March 13 and then broke that record the next day with more rain. Each of those days (2.56 inches on March 13 and 2.75 inches on March 14) alone brought Grand Island more precipitation than it normally receives for the entire month (1.80 inches).

Given that severe to extreme drought encircles the state to the north, west and southwest, there are fears it could worsen conditions in the already dry areas of western Nebraska. The outlook for May-June-July favors a warmer and drier than normal summer in Nebraska, and the odds for warm and dry are higher in western than eastern Nebraska, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That said, seasonal forecasts are hard to make for the central U.S., so this growing season could turn out well in Nebraska.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the Northern Plains dry spell occurred during winter when precipitation is normally low and plants aren’t pulling up moisture, said Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub.