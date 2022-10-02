Falls City site recognized by National Park Service as part of Underground Railroad

People in Falls City know the story of the Dorrington house and barn.

But pieces of the tale of a mail carrier and his wife who helped freedom-seeking slaves escape on the Underground Railroad were surely lost — or embellished — over time.

Now, the story has been researched, vetted and written. The site where the Dorrington family’s house and barn once stood in Falls City is part of the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

The network is designed to honor, preserve and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight. More than 700 locations in 39 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands are included in the network.

Robert Nelson, a former World-Herald columnist, researched and wrote the application to nominate the Dorrington site.

Growing up in Falls City, Nelson was well-versed in the Dorrington tale — the Dorringtons are his great-great-great-grandparents. And he knew about the Network to Freedom thanks to a column he wrote in the early 2000s.

Nelson, who now lives in Virginia, found himself back in Falls City earlier this year to care for his parents. While he was there, he decided to research and write down the history of the Dorrington site.

David and Ann Dorrington built their home in Falls City in 1857. David Dorrington had acquired the federal contract to carry mail between Falls City and Topeka, Kansas.

David Dorrington’s mail carriers, including two of his sons, helped transport freedom seekers out of Kansas using the “Lane Trail.” The Lane Trail was a route used by free emigrants to enter Kansas as the debate over slavery led to violence in the Kansas Territories.

Ann Dorrington provided food, water and medical assistance for freedom seekers who were sheltered in the family’s barn.

The original house and barn were replaced by a two-story brick building in the early 1880s. It was home to a clothing store before becoming a nonprofit venue for area residents to showcase collections. The building now houses large placards in the windows sharing the Dorrington story.

Nelson spent about three months researching and writing a paper on the Dorrington house and barn. The research paper submitted with the nomination also credits help from David Kentopp, Barry Jurgensen and individuals with a number of Nebraska and Kansas organizations who provided historical data.

Nominations undergo a thorough and lengthy vetting process by National Park Service staff.

Nebraska is home to 14 locations registered on the Network to Freedom, said Amanda Pollock, a National Park Service employee who works on the project.

The Dorrington story stood out in part, she said, because it was well researched but also because it tells a “compelling story of a family who fearlessly assisted freedom seekers who escaped slavery.”

It became a passion project for Nelson. There’s little to no mention of the Falls City site’s involvement with the Underground Railroad, he said.

“It’s such a cool story, but it was lost. It’s not part of the national story,” Nelson said. “It seems so tiny and insignificant. These people deserve to be part of history. These were people who really fought the good fight. They should be celebrated and part of the national story.”