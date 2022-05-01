Families of 4 killed in two world wars to receive 'Honor and Remember' flags Monday in Elkhorn

The Egle family of rural Hitchcock County, Nebraska, and the Pound family of Omaha each lost two members in battle during the world wars of the 20th century.

The sacrifices of these two families will be remembered at a ceremony Monday in Elkhorn.

Nebraska’s Honor and Remember Chapter will present personalized memorial flags to Duane and LeAnn Egle of Gretna, and Jim Pound and Charon Kupfer of Omaha. Two soldiers from each family were killed, one each in World War I and World War II.

The flag ceremony, at 9:30 a.m., is private. A golf scramble that had been scheduled to follow at The Pines Country Club in Valley has been postponed until June 20 because of the possibility of storms, said Jim Meier, chapter president.

The Honor and Remember flags were created by George Lutz, a Gold Star father from Virginia, after his son, Tony, was killed by a sniper while on patrol in Fallujah, Iraq, in December 2005.

The flag features a gold star with a flame inside, silhouetted in blue and arrayed on a field of red and white. The service member’s name and date of death are at the bottom, beneath the words “Honor and Remember.”

The flags are paid for through donations. The Nebraska Chapter has presented about 200 of them since it was founded in 2012, Meier said.

A flag with a different design honors first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The chapter has also sponsored other events such as marches and memorial dinners in support of Gold Star families.

Duane and LeAnn Egle of Gretna will receive a flag honoring an uncle and great-uncle:

Pvt. William “Will” Egle Jr. (1892-1918) grew up in Livingston County, Illinois, enlisted June 5, 1917, and served in the Wisconsin National Guard’s 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, during World War I. He was killed Aug. 1, 1918, and is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery in France.

2nd Lt. Ralph W. Egle (1917-43) grew up near Palisade, Nebraska, about 20 miles northwest of McCook. He enlisted in March 1942, three months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and was sent to flight school to learn to fly B-24 bombers. He died in the massive, daring air attack on Ploesti, Romania, Aug. 1, 1943, while co-piloting a plane called the Lady Jane. It was shot down and crashed in a wheat field, killing nine of 10 crew members. More than 300 airmen died in the raid, which became known as "Black Sunday." He is buried in the Eden Cemetery, in Hitchcock County.

Jim Pound and Charon Kupfer of Omaha will also receive flags honoring their uncle and great-uncle:

Pfc. McKinley Pound (1896-1918) grew up on a farm in Mount Vernon, South Dakota, enlisted in the Army March 17, 1917, and served in the 10th Field Artillery Regiment. He was killed Oct. 14, 1918, during the Allied Meuse-Argonne Offensive, when a German shell exploded near his position. He is buried in Mount Vernon.

2nd Lt. Donald J. Pound (1923-45) grew up in Omaha, graduated from Omaha Central High School, enrolled in Creighton University’s ROTC program, and left school to join the Army during World War II. He was assigned to Company E of the 386th Infantry Regiment, 97th Infantry Division and sent overseas in February 1945. He was killed April 30, 1945 — just a few days before the end of the war in Europe — while hunting a German machine gun that had members of his company pinned down. He is buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha.

For more information or to apply to receive a flag on behalf of a fallen relative, visit honorandremembernebraska.org.

