Family of four killed in head-on collision south of Scribner, Nebraska
5 comments
The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of a Fremont family killed Thursday in a head-on collision just south of Scribner.

The collision between a Pontiac sedan and a semitrailer truck occurred about 9:45 a.m. half a mile south of Scribner on U.S. Highway 275, the patrol said.

The driver of the sedan, Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 37, and passengers Joshua Huisman, 29, and Jaymasin Lykens, 10, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nova Huisman, 9 months old, was taken to a Fremont hospital, where she died.

Investigators determined that the sedan was headed south on Highway 275 when Lykens-Huisman tried to pass another vehicle, lost control, and struck a northbound semitrailer truck.

The truck driver, Heath Harrison, 37, of Beemer, Nebraska, was not injured.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Scribner Police Department assisted at the scene, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Highway 275 was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

