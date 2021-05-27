Family of Nebraska woman pilot who perished in WWII crash will receive Congressional Gold Medal

Though Day, an Adams native, has walked through the graveyard countless times before, she had somehow never noticed this one. She thought she knew every family in the area — after all, the village has never had more than 700 residents.

Day also was intrigued that a woman had been a pilot, carried a rank and died so young.

“I couldn’t get it out of my mind,” Day said. “Who is this person? Why didn’t I know her?”

It was the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, and Day had been furloughed from her job managing an automotive detailing shop in Lincoln. She decided learning all she could about Norma Adams would be her “pandemic project.”

She consulted the genealogy website Ancestry.com and combed through the archives of local newspapers. She tracked down several friends and relatives who knew Norma — including Clarence Shoemaker, a nephew who was raised by his grandparents after his mother died and who knew her like an older sister.

“She would read to me whenever Grandma could ever get her to slow down and come in the house,” he told Day in an interview.