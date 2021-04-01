Family plans memorial to Nebraskans lost to COVID in Madison

Like the families of many of the more than 2,180 Nebraskans who have died from COVID-19, Don and Sandy Maybon's loved ones had to say goodbye from a distance.

The last time Beth Laible saw her parents was through their hospital windows in Norfolk, unable to be in their rooms as their health continued to decline.

Sandy and Don were married for a month shy of 60 years when Sandy died on July 20. Don died two days later. They were both 80.

Though their hospital rooms were side by side, the couple didn’t see each other until Sandy died and was rolled into Don’s room so he could say goodbye.

In January, Beth Laible's son Lukas Laible had an idea to honor his grandparents and other Nebraskans lost during the pandemic. For his 25th birthday, he began a fundraiser for a COVID-19 memorial.

After raising $600 through GoFundMe and receiving permission from the City of Madison for a site, the Laible family has planned a memorial in downtown Madison, where Sandy worked as a teacher and Don served on the City Council for 16 years and as mayor for four years.

The donations will pay for a granite slab featuring a poem and artwork, and a smaller memorial slab with a photo of Don and Sandy.