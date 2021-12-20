Far from a white Christmas in Omaha: Temps will reach 50s this week

Those dreaming of a white Christmas will be disappointed to learn that a warm, dry week is forecast all through Nebraska and western Iowa.

“We’re not expecting any precipitation as far as this week is concerned,” said meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service in Valley. “We’re not going to have (a white Christmas) with the temperatures in the 50s.”

The average high temperature for this time of year is 33 degrees, and the low is 14, Fajman said. The high Monday in Omaha is expected to be 38, with the numbers going up as the week progresses.

The high Tuesday, the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter, is predicted to be 45, followed by 43 on Wednesday and 51 on Thursday. The high on Friday, Christmas Eve, is forecast to be 53 degrees, with 48 expected on Christmas Day.

“As far as the (entire) state view, temperatures will be even higher in southwest and southeast Nebraska, with 60s possible on Christmas Eve,” Fajman said. “It’s going to be warm and dry across the state.”