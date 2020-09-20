Fast COVID-19 testing could be 'game-changer' to halt nursing home outbreaks

With the new technology, homes will now be required to regularly test their staff, with the frequency based on the current spread of COVID-19 within their community.

In counties where the percentage of all coronavirus tests coming back positive is above 10%, homes must test staff twice a week. If the community positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, testing is required once a week. And it’s once a month in communities with positive test rates of under 5%.

State officials say as of last week, 135 Nebraska homes had received the devices and test kits.

Jeff Fritzen, executive director of Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, said he hopes employees won’t grow weary of the increased testing. Nursing homes will also ultimately bear the expense for new test kits, which can cost thousands of dollars monthly.

But he welcomed any new weapon that can help stop the virus that has already proven very adept at getting into nursing homes.

"Sometimes you do everything right, and it still sneaks its way in," he said. "That's part of COVID. COVID wins."

