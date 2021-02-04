Fast-moving storm expected to leave 1 to 2 inches of snow in its wake

Roads were quickly becoming slick across in the Omaha area Thursday morning with visibility slipping down to a half-mile because of a fast-moving snowstorm.

Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley said conditions are expected to be much improved by the noon hour. The storm is expected to leave 1 to 2 inches of snow in its wake, he said.

"It will probably be winding up by 10 a.m.," Nicolaisen said. "Then it's going to be real cold, with temperatures dropping through the day after lunch."

Several school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the storm. All classes were canceled for Westside Community Schools and Papillion-La Vista Schools.

The Omaha Public Schools said it will conduct only remote-learning classes Thursday. Many other schools announced a two-hour delay in start times, including Douglas County West High School and all Elkhorn Public Schools.

As of 2:30 a.m., radar and surface observations located a band of moderate snow along a line from Wayne to Columbus. The snow reached Omaha about 4 a.m., pushed by winds gusting up to 45 mph.