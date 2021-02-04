 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-moving storm left 1 to 3 inches of snow in its wake
0 comments

Fast-moving storm left 1 to 3 inches of snow in its wake

{{featured_button_text}}

Roads quickly became slick in the Omaha area Thursday morning as a fast-moving storm left behind 1 to 3 inches of snow. 

Meteorologist Hallie Bova from the National Weather Service office in Valley said 1.2 inches of snow fell there. The storm produced similar totals across the area, she said, with 1.5 inches falling in Papillion and 2.5 inches recorded in Plattsmouth. 

"The temperatures definitely dropped fast," Bova said. "That is probably what caused the problems on the roads this morning. We had a lot of reports of crashes caused by icy roads." 

Officially, Omaha received 0.4 inches at Eppley Airfield. Lincoln's airport reported just 0.3 inches of snow, Bova said, but 0.8 inches was measured on the east side of Lincoln.

Fremont reported 1.5 inches of snow; a person who lives in the Elkhorn area of Omaha recorded 1.4. The highest snow total was located about 45 miles north of Omaha in Little Sioux, Iowa, where 3 inches fell. 

Omaha police were busy Thursday morning responding to crashes and vehicles that had slid off the road. Douglas County sheriff's deputies reopened the westbound lanes of West Dodge Road at 228th Street about 10 a.m. The lanes had been closed starting about 7:45 a.m. after numerous vehicles slid off the road following a crash there.

A westbound semitrailer truck also jackknifed and blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Gretna. 

After 9:30 a.m., Omaha police shut down the eastbound 42nd Street off-ramp on I-80 because of slick conditions.

Several school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the storm. All classes were canceled for Westside Community Schools, Bellevue, Ralston and Papillion-La Vista Schools. Friedel Jewish Academy also was closed.

The Omaha Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools said they would conduct only remote-learning classes Thursday. Many other schools announced a two-hour delay in start times, including Douglas County West High School and all Elkhorn Public Schools. 

The snow reached Omaha about 4 a.m., pushed by winds gusting up to 45 mph.   

A weaker, secondary surge is forecast to move through the area early Friday, and some light snow is possible. 

Winter storm targets Omaha on Jan. 25, 2021

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert