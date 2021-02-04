Fast-moving storm left 1 to 3 inches of snow in its wake

Roads quickly became slick in the Omaha area Thursday morning as a fast-moving storm left behind 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Meteorologist Hallie Bova from the National Weather Service office in Valley said 1.2 inches of snow fell there. The storm produced similar totals across the area, she said, with 1.5 inches falling in Papillion and 2.5 inches recorded in Plattsmouth.

"The temperatures definitely dropped fast," Bova said. "That is probably what caused the problems on the roads this morning. We had a lot of reports of crashes caused by icy roads."

Officially, Omaha received 0.4 inches at Eppley Airfield. Lincoln's airport reported just 0.3 inches of snow, Bova said, but 0.8 inches was measured on the east side of Lincoln.

Fremont reported 1.5 inches of snow; a person who lives in the Elkhorn area of Omaha recorded 1.4. The highest snow total was located about 45 miles north of Omaha in Little Sioux, Iowa, where 3 inches fell.

Omaha police were busy Thursday morning responding to crashes and vehicles that had slid off the road. Douglas County sheriff's deputies reopened the westbound lanes of West Dodge Road at 228th Street about 10 a.m. The lanes had been closed starting about 7:45 a.m. after numerous vehicles slid off the road following a crash there.