Fatal shooting in Burt County ruled act of self-defense

A fatal shooting last month in Oakland, Nebraska, has been declared a case of self-defense by the Burt County Attorney's Office.

Ryan Schuman, 32, was found with a gunshot wound when Oakland police and Burt County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance about 9 p.m. Sept. 27. Schuman was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, the county attorney's office reviewed the evidence and announced Wednesday that the person who fired the shot had done so in self-defense.

Investigators determined that three people were involved in a physical altercation when one of them discharged a firearm a single time. That person made a claim of self-defense.

Investigators reported that Schuman had attempted to prevent two people, a male and a female, from leaving an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue in Oakland. Schuman attacked the woman, striking her repeatedly, before the male fired one shot to end the attack, officials said.

The male and female then left the apartment to get help, investigators said. The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene.