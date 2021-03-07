Father of Emma Hutchinson, Nebraska's first COVID patient, says they're 'luckier' than so many

“This was the worst sickness I ever had,” she said. “People should go get their shots as soon as possible. It will be more than worth it.”

In interviews last week, Ralph and Emma recounted their perilous brush with history.

She was diagnosed after going to the emergency room on March 5, 2020, for treatment of a nasty headache that was suspected to be a migraine or maybe a concussion. She had been struck in the head by a basketball during a Special Olympics tournament in Fremont.

There were no initial suspicions that she had the coronavirus when she arrived at the Methodist Women’s Hospital. She had battled coughs and sniffles all her life, part of a birth defect that required her to breathe through a trach tube as an infant. A large scar on her neck attests to a surgery performed to address that.

But hospital personnel grew concerned when the oxygen levels in her blood registered low, about 86% — lower than the normal 95% to 100%. Emma and her father had just returned from England for the 100th birthday of Ralph’s father. That wasn’t a country of concern at that point, but Emma was labeled a “potential” COVID-19 patient due to the pulse oximeter reading.

A CT scan was ordered, which showed the telltale signs of COVID-19.