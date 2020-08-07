FDA chief Stephen Hahn urges Nebraskans to follow coronavirus recommendations to slow spread

“But it is people following these approaches, that’s our way out of this,” he said.

Trump said Wednesday that Birx would be visiting Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to a Fox News report.

Hahn said he was not sure about such a visit.

The FDA, meanwhile, is preparing to review data from large-scale trials for several COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

In a Wednesday opinion piece in the Washington Post, Hahn provided assurances that efforts to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus will adhere to all safety standards, despite their accelerated pace.

Hahn wrote that he has been asked repeatedly whether there has been inappropriate pressure placed on the FDA to make decisions that are not based on good data and good science.

“I have repeatedly said that all FDA decisions have been, and will continue to be, based solely on good science and data,” he wrote. “The public can count on that commitment.”

Any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine would need to show that it prevents the disease or decreases its severity in at least 50% of people who are vaccinated, he wrote.