Federal auditors say Air Force's SpaceCom basing decision didn't follow 'best practices'

The Air Force used a makeshift process that did not fully follow its own “best practices” when it selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters over Offutt Air Force Base and four other sites in January 2021, according to a new report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

GAO auditors found that the Air Force had “fully or substantially” met only 7 of 21 of its best-practice standards for selecting the sites of strategic bases like the SpaceCom headquarters.

The Air Force only “minimally” met standards for making its selection credible, the report said, because no independent groups reviewed its process and because costs weren’t fully analyzed.

And it only “partially” met standards for appearing unbiased because it failed to document the reasons it weighted various selection factors for the bids it analyzed. Further, the cost analysts left out some key costs.

The GAO report did say that Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal appeared to be the proper choice under the process used, even if that process was flawed. There had been a flurry of last-minute lobbying by top Air Force and SpaceCom leaders in support of Peterson Air Force Base (now Space Force Base) in Colorado Springs — the command’s temporary home since it was re-established in 2019.

SpaceCom is in charge of all of the military’s space operations. It is separate from the Space Force, which was created by President Donald Trump as a sixth branch of the armed forces in 2019.

SpaceCom chief Gen. James Dickinson and then-Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten (a former StratCom commander) argued in a series of emails and Zoom meetings just before the decision was announced that Colorado Springs’ bid could save the Pentagon money, because it would save relocation costs and could make use of renovated facilities instead of building new ones.

The GAO report did not address whether the Air Force should reopen the selection process in light of its findings, and those of a separate investigation by the Department of Defense Inspector General released last month.

It recommended, however, that the Air Force should develop and follow a basing process that is in line with its own best practices.

Such actions, the report said, “would better position the Air Force to substantiate future basing decisions and help prevent bias, or the appearance of bias, from undermining their credibility.”

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, both Republicans serving on the congressional Armed Services committees, said the two reports do raise issues that merit further study.

“The report raises some important questions that we will be following up on with the GAO and the Air Force,” Fischer said in a statement.

“We will be reviewing it in the coming days and will make the necessary inquiries,” Bacon said in a separate release.

Then-Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett announced the selection of Redstone Jan. 13, 2021, over Offutt, Peterson and three others sites: Albuquerque, New Mexico; San Antonio, Texas, and Cape Canaveral, Florida. It came on her last day on the job, just a week before then-President Trump left office.

The timing led to accusations from political leaders in Colorado that Trump had influenced the selection as a political reward to Alabama, and to local politicians there who had supported him in his failed 2020 reelection bid.

The GAO said it could not determine who had made the final decision.

SpaceCom had been headquartered at Peterson from its creation in 1985 until its 2002 merger with the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command — though many of its operations remained in Colorado even after the merger.

The Pentagon announced plans to re-establish SpaceCom in 2019 as an independent command. It also began a search for a permanent headquarters.

The GAO said the Air Force “largely followed” its strategic basing process during its initial site selection, from December 2018 to March 2020. That process led to a list of six finalists, including Redstone, Vandenberg Air Force Base (now Space Force Base), Peterson and three other Space Force bases in Colorado.

But several members of Congress complained about a lack of transparency in the decision. So then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper restarted the site selection in March 2020 using a new three-phase process that incorporated some elements of customary Air Force basing processes but changed or left out others.

The GAO report noted that, instead of starting with a list of sites known to fit SpaceCom’s needs, the Air Force solicited applications from across the country. The headquarters was highly coveted, with the planned construction of a new building at a cost of $1 billion to $2 billion and the promise of an estimated 1,450 mostly high-paying jobs.

Nominations were received for 66 sites in 26 states. The list was trimmed to 50, then 15. The six finalists were announced in November 2020. Peterson and Redstone Arsenal were the only bases to appear on both lists. Offutt, which was not on the first list, qualified this time.

All six made video teleconference pitches and received site visits from the selection team in December 2020 and early January. The qualifiers were scored in 21 areas in the broad categories of mission compatibility, capacity, community support and cost to the Defense Department.

The team boosting Offutt — headed by Fischer and Gov. Pete Ricketts — thought it stood a solid chance of winning because of the area’s low living costs, solid schools and strong support for the military. Nebraska sweetened its pitch with $107 million in financial incentives.

Neither the inspector general nor GAO reports revealed details of how the finalists scored, except to note that the Redstone bid scored highest at every step. Huntsville has few ties to the Air Force but touts itself as “the Rocket City” because it is the home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the headquarters of several Army missile commands.

But the digital magazine Breaking Defense, which obtained an unredacted version of the IG report, reported last month that the committee scored Offutt’s bid third behind Huntsville and Albuquerque, followed in order by San Antonio, Colorado Springs and Cape Canaveral.

