Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent

But a court declaration filed by Carter on Tuesday said those accusations were false.

Carter said he had published a historical fiction novel titled “The Lion of the Cross: Tales of a Templar Knight” after obtaining FBI approval to do it. He said he had never seen the two drawings the defense claimed that showed bias until November 2018, when “another defense team” claimed he had “liked” them on Facebook. Carter said the next time he saw them was in the recent motion by Fortenberry’s attorneys.

“In conducting the federal investigation into defendant, I followed the facts and the evidence,” Carter wrote.

Prosecutors asked the court to remove the allegations against Carter and to reject a defense request to dismiss the charges due to the alleged biases.

The legal exchange is the latest involving Fortenberry, 60, who has been fighting for his political life since being indicted two months ago for allegedly lying to federal investigators probing illegal political contributions from a Nigerian billionaire living in Paris.