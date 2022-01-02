Fewer deaths on Nebraska roads in 2021 as national numbers soar

The number of people killed on Nebraska roads dropped in 2021 as the death toll rose nationally, but two safety experts in the state still see room for improvement here.

As of Friday morning, motor vehicle crashes on Nebraska roads had taken the lives of 220 people in 2021, a decrease of a little more than 5% from 2020’s 232 fatalities, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

A drop in motorcycle and pedestrian fatalities led the decrease in Nebraska’s death toll. Twenty-two fatalities from motorcycle crashes occurred in 2021, down from 26 in 2020. The year also saw 14 pedestrians die, compared with 19 in 2020.

“It’s definitely a positive that our (traffic) fatalities are down,” said Bill Kovarik, the administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. “That’s unlike most other states this year, and we’re hoping to see that pattern continuing.”

In the first six months of 2021, according to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the number of fatalities climbed by nearly 20% over the previous year as 20,000 people died on U.S. roads. It was the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities since record-keeping began in 1975.