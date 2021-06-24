Final farewell: Offutt lab returns unidentified remains of USS Oklahoma sailors to Hawaii

That effort has led to the identification of 343 of those men — with more to follow in the coming weeks and months pending results from the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory in Delaware, said Kelly McKeague, the accounting agency’s director.

The effort, he said, “exceeded expectations.”

“Most of these 343 sailors and Marines cannot be found in history books or documentaries, but their own acts of heroism are not lost to history,” McKeague said.

He cited the story of Leo and Rudolph Blitz, of Lincoln, one of six sets of brothers (and the only identical twins) who died aboard the Oklahoma.

McKeague said Rudolph Blitz was on the deck of the battleship soon after it was struck by as many as eight Japanese torpedoes in the opening minutes of the attack.

Instead of abandoning ship, Rudolph told a shipmate he was going below decks to find his twin, who was on duty running one of the ship’s generators.

The Oklahoma sank within minutes. Neither of the Blitz brothers was ever heard from again.

They were identified based on a DNA match with their 93-year-old sister, Betty Pitsch, and buried in Lincoln in 2019.