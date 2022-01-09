Final Goodfellows tally of 2021

Donations today of $168,502.57 boost the final Goodfellows tally for 2021 to $673,824.20.
$70,000 From the sunny sands of Southern Florida
$10,000 Anonymous
$5,000 Joel and Katie Guenther Charitable Fund; Boone Bros. Roofing; anonymous
$2,500 Martha and David Slosburg Family Charitable Trust; the Landen Foundation; Ronald and Grace Reagan Fund; Gary and Sylvia Bohn
$2,300 Tony Kroenke
$2,083 TD2 Matching Funds
$2,000 In memory of Sanford Smith—Patricia Smith; Clifford Buckingham
$1,538.47 In loving memory of Joe Circo Sr. and Joe Circo Jr.; in loving memory of Michael Pryor, Eddy Iwerson; in loving memory of Father McMahon; in loving memory of David Shaffar; in loving memory of Jack Daly/Nic Caguioa/Fred Arkoosh/Jeff Conant; in loving memory of Dede Odorisio
$1,500 Douglas and Marla Kellner
$1,040 Gift from the employees of Masimore, Magnuson and Associates P.C., CPAs and consultants
$1,001 In memory of Robert and Sharon Sklenar
$1,000 In memory of Gail and Mollie Scott—David Olson and Lynn Scott; in memory of Donald Chvatal and Frank Laguzza—Jim Laguzza; West Point; Tony and Nancy Chacon; Onex family; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$994.56 Anonymous
$900 Bob and Mary Gerken
$520 In memory of my wife, Christine—Ray Stavneak Jr.
$500 In memory of Mary Schoenbohm, Fred and Irene Kemp, Gib and Helen Schoenbohm, and Cecelia Crew—Edwin and Linda Kemp Family Charitable Fund; in honor of Clayton and Marie Carlson—Patty Carlson Fund; in memory of Al, Adeline and Jim Kelly—Pat Kelly; in memory of Gail Koch—Brandon Koch; in memory of our parents—Carmen and Toma Ovici; in memory of Lois A. Hansen, whose lifelong selflessness and generosity inspires this gift—Laura Hansen and Dave Reed; in memory of Miaolan Chen—Weining and Yuan Zhen; in memory of Tom & Jean Jelinek and Clint & Lucille Dorwart—Charles and Teresa Dorwart; in loving memory of Mary, Russell and Charles Jewell—in honor of Pam and family; Dutton Beecham family; Mary Lou Lueders; Kris and Brenda Sime; Edmond Connolly; Paul and Sue Ochsner Family Charitable Fund; Patricia Grabow; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$485 In memory of Mark & Peggy Keber and Tom & Delores Howard—Laura Howard
$458 In memory of our parents, Bob and Justine Jeffrey—Paul and Barbara Jeffrey
$450 Anonymous
$400 Thomas and Carol Tascione
$383.58 Tory Ewing
$365 Recognizing need every day of the year—Ledene Pearson
$301 In honor of the Tuesday/Wednesday crew at Habitat for Humanity—Melvin Decker
$300 In remembrance of Steve Kouba, Kim Stonebrok, Sandy Johnson, Jim Maners, Agnes Marquard, Claire Braner, Terrie, Don Dolezal, Lillian Skolnik, Kenny Fede, Zakery Munch and Barb Kominek Hoyt—Virginia and Henry Munch; in loving memory of Ann T. Johnson—Michael Laughlin; in memory of Mary Anne Bauer—Emily Cleary and Bob VanMeeteren; William and Dolores Inman; Greg and Rhonda Zebolsky; anonymous; anonymous
$275 Anonymous
$250 In honor of Evan Maydew—Catherine and Marcus Maydew; in honor of our children; Shirley Petersen; Richard Fellman; Karl and Suzanne Kehm; In memory of Darlene Andersen, Ellen Bergmann, Gail Bevington, Marvin Bratka, Donna Buckley, Arlene Cochran, Mark Dickau, Les Dyer, Delores Fast, JoAnn Flood, Matt Good, Dick Hartford, Rick Hayden, Davey Jensen, Greg Kibbie, Tom Lampman, Megan Langley, Jim O’Connor, Ken Reeves, Mary Rittenhouse, Catherine Schutz, Dick Sievers, Ben Stenglein, Ardis Whalen and Jerry Witte from Mike and Pat Kojdecki; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$245 In memory of Harry and Wilma Hagebush & Jim and Jane Connor—Gary and Jane Hagebush
$202 In memory of Robert McCauley and Louis and Delores Garrod from great-granddaughters Gracyn and Maddyn
$200.22 Thankful for all of our blessings and in loving memory of those who are gone too soon—Scott, Cori, Coleton, Peyton and Keyton Barnes
$200 In memory of our favorite poet—Gretchen and Craig Jorgensen; in honor of our grandchildren Chloe, Kason, Olivia and Cole—Tommy and Frances Garvey; in memory of Eric Schumaker—Alice Schumaker; in memory of my dad, Gene Cline—Jennifer Schumann; in loving memory of our parents, Jack and Darlene Langle and Allan and Genevieve Cleveland—Jack and Janet Langle Jr.; in honor of Our Grands’ Tyson, Jason, Brendon, Chance, Jon, Alexis, Nick, Jack, Chloe, Zeke, Will and Kate—Billie and Marty Shelton; Mardelle Gocek; in memory of our parents—John and Dixie Westerlin; in memory of Bob and Harriet Nutty and Herschel and Mildred Hartsell—Susan Nutty; in memory of Leland and Loretta Seibert and George and Sue Grillo—Betty and George Grillo; in memory of Kathleen Fries—Jeff and Connie Fries; Kent Christenson; Larry and Linda Pedersen; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$180 In memory of Doris and Nate Shukert and Pearl and Dave Hahn—Martin and Aveva Shukert
$177 Elsie A. Bowling Memorial Fund
$161 West Omaha Moms Book Club—Janet Kohll
$150 In memory of Dr. Stephen A. Chartrand—Margi Chartrand; anonymous
$147 In loving memory of Barry Scott Lakin and his father, David Owen Lakin, from their family
$130.72 In memory of Harol Lenz—James and Susan Kawamoto
$125 In memory of my sister, Shirley Tomka—Donna Langel
$123 In honor of my parents Butch and Rosemary—Jon and Abby DeVries
$120 In memory of David R. Young—Jeannette Young
$111 In memory of Joseph W. Brennan
$103 Anonymous
$101 In honor of Tom and Dee Hill—Bill and Cathy Hill
$100 In memory of Irene Wortmann of Hartington, Nebraska—James Bylund; in memory of Marty—J.G.; in memory of Viola V. Kain—Jerry Kain; in honor of our fathers, James Shanahan and Lynn Keller—Greg and June Shanahan; in memory of Eldred Keane—Michael and Kathleen Joblinske; in memory of Rich Tompsett from his family; in honor of Joe and Brady—Donald and Elizabeth Miller; in memory of our parents, Warren and Marian Zimmerman and Fred and Betty Lyman—Al and Jane Zimmerman; Merry Christmas, Alex!—Terese Rose; Keeler-Christen Charitable Fund; Robert Haney; Timothy and Terri Fitzpatrick; W. Benton and Claire Copple; Thomas and Theresa Dein; Shirley Lippy; Carl and Elaine Myers; Jack Kubat Jr.; Timothy and Colleen Classen; Donald Schwalm; Steven and Colleen Simonsen; Grant and Sunny Everett; Grace and Larry Lord; Richard and Dorothy Stoll; Larry and Bonita Rhoten; Laraine Roberts; Immanuel Lutheran Church Women of E.L.C.A.; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$99.50 In loving memory of Grandma Linda Kamin—the Kamin family
$75 In honor of our grandchildren, Jacob, Lelia, & Claire from Duane & Celine; in memory of Jamie, Ryan and Alex Morey—Nancy Veasey; anonymous
$73.60 In honor of St. Joseph—Kathie and Dan Guinan
$73.00 In memory of Scott A. McKenzie—Robert & Helen
$60.00 In memory of John Bryngelson—Holly Bryngelson
$56.00 In memory of my husband, Tom—J. K. Lovgren
$50 In memory of Tom Talbitzer—Douglas Shanahan; in loving memory of Chris Savicky—Bellevue Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Beta Psi; in honor of Margaret Stubbendick—William and Suzanne Palmer; in memory of Frank Perrone—Martin and Aveva Shukert; in memory of Bill Kastl—Patrick Kastl; to honor my parents—Laura Rahlfs; West Omaha Moms Book Club—Janet Klein; Susan Perez-Tinnin; D.C. and Patricia Bradford III; Joan Rousseau; Janet Johnson; John and Carol Novak; Rodney and Stefanie Larsen; Mary Kinstler; James Wright; Joel and Deborah Wilson; James and Leigh Ann Amerine; Thomas and Melissa Prohaska; Michael and Kristy McGuire; Eleanor Rogan; James and Linda Havelka; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$35 R.L. Crabtree
$30 In memory of Gabe Namuth from Grandma B.; in honor of Marikay Schwaller—Ann Davey; in honor of Joan Scalzo—Ann Davey; in honor of Tom & Linda Fowler—Gma & Gpa; Anonymous
$25.00 In memory of Dad—Michael Ziskey; In memory of Kenan—Grandpa and Grandma L; In memory of Nancy L. Shults—Robert and Julie Shults; West Omaha Mom’s Book Club—Rozanne Murphy; West Omaha Mom’s Book Club—Ellen Piskac; West Omaha Mom’s Book Club—Melissa Sherlock; Metro Area Personal Computer Club; Gary and Michalla Burmester; Steve and Diane Bang; Nancy Lanning; Anonymous; Anonymous
$20 Ronald Pigg; Gordon and Sandra Kay Viner; Martin and Nita Richards
$15 Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Karmann
$14.44 In memory of great-grandparents Jim and Marilyn Hannam with love: Sandy, Ellie, Anna, Lexi, Ali, Isaac, Lia, Eli, Cooper, Landon, Kaelyn, John, Lydia and Warren
$13.13 Illa Mae Prusha
$10 Mike and Alice Villone Anonymous
Daily total: $168,502.57