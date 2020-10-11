Find out more about the 6 ballot issues that are before Nebraska voters this fall

Initiative 431 is a proposed law that would impose taxes on the new race track casinos and direct where the tax money would go. It would send 70% of the taxes to the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund, 25% to the city or county where the track is located, 2.5% to support treatment for compulsive gamblers and 2.5% to the state general fund.

Supporters of the measures say they would raise new revenue for property tax relief, keep gamblers from spending their money in other states and help support horse racing. Opponents say casino gambling can be addictive, drains money from communities and creates a number of social problems. Voters can consider the measures independently and do not need to vote the same way on all of them.

Slavery

Amendment 1 would remove the last vestige of slavery from the Nebraska Constitution. The constitution currently bans slavery or involuntary servitude except as punishment for a crime. The exception allowed a practice known as convict leasing, in which prisoners were leased out to provide labor. The practice ended in 1940.

Tax-increment financing

Amendment 2 would allow enhanced tax benefits for developments in “extremely blighted” areas. The proposal would allow up to 20 years of tax-increment financing, instead of 15 years, in areas with high unemployment and high poverty rates. With tax-increment financing, cities put the additional property taxes generated by a development project into paying project-related costs, such as sidewalks and sewers.