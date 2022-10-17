Fire causes $350,000 damage in two west Lincoln townhomes

A fire that spread through two west Lincoln townhomes early Monday resulted in an estimated $350,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to 2720 N. 1st St. just before 4 a.m. and reported heavy flames coming from the two-story townhomes, according to a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Fire Department. The fire spread through the attic of the townhomes.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to adjacent apartments. Several people evacuated the building. A number of occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the building's contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.