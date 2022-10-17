 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire causes $350,000 damage in two west Lincoln townhomes

  • 0

A fire that spread through two west Lincoln townhomes early Monday resulted in an estimated $350,000 in damage. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Firefighters were called to 2720 N. 1st St. just before 4 a.m. and reported heavy flames coming from the two-story townhomes, according to a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Fire Department. The fire spread through the attic of the townhomes.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to adjacent apartments.  Several people evacuated the building. A number of occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the building's contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ian takes a toll on first responders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert