Fire chief killed and homes destroyed in Nebraska wildfire that covers 30,000 acres

Grief, disbelief and exhaustion coursed through the small towns and rural areas of south-central Nebraska Friday after an explosive wildfire led to the death of a local fire chief and left multiple families homeless.

The wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties has burned nearly 30,000 acres, officials said Friday afternoon. Eight houses and six outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze. The fire still was not contained Friday evening.

The fire began around noon Thursday about seven miles southwest of Elwood. Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigators determined it was caused by strong winds blowing a dead tree into a power line. Winds in the area were blowing in excess of 60 mph Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision between their vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Fire and smoke had created zero-visibility conditions by the time of the crash, said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m.

Krull and Norris were among hundreds of people — volunteer firefighters, farmers and others — who came from across south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas to battle the blaze. Crews from about 40 area fire departments helped in the effort. They were supported in neighboring communities by volunteers who made meals, provided water and gathered emergency supplies.

The wildfire prompted the evacuation of the village of Edison, home to about 150 people. The evacuation order, announced Thursday, was lifted Friday. Local residents say firefighters successfully funneled the fire between Edison and Arapahoe, which are in the Republican River valley.

Jodie Fawl, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an emergency declaration Friday morning, which freed up state assets. The Nebraska National Guard sent a crew to help fight the fire on the ground and at least one helicopter to help douse it with water from the air.

Krull, 54, of Elwood, was a passenger in the Ford Expedition that was being driven by Norris, 40, of Holdrege. Norris was taken the Cambridge hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later was transferred to a hospital in Kearney and then to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He was listed in serious condition there Friday.

The Nebraska Legislature held a moment of silence Friday in honor of Krull.

Officials first learned of the fire early Thursday afternoon when a call came in about a ditch fire, Gosper County Sheriff Craig Ward said.

"Then," he said, "it took off through the hills and the canyons and the fields."

Ward said the flames, fanned by high winds, caused damage for miles and miles, destroying whole farmsteads in the process.

"I've never seen anything like it in 25 years of fire service and law enforcement," he said.

The rural home of Donna and Terry Tannahill was among those threatened by the fire. Their neighbor wasn't so lucky.

Donna Tannahill, who is city clerk and treasurer for the town of Arapahoe, said the fire came within a half-mile of their home. At night, she said, she could see the fire burning just over the hill from her home north of town.

"I can't even begin to describe what it was like," she said of the winds, flames and the effort to fight the fire and the outpouring of help. Her husband was among those working the fire lines.

Crews would get the fire under control and move south to fight another hot spot only to have it break out again north of them, she said.

The area hit by the fire is a mix of farmland and pastures and is somewhat rugged.​

Among the losses, Tannahill said, have been livestock that have been unable to escape. Emergency crews cut fence lines to allow cattle and other animals to flee. Once the fire is out, local residents will have to round up and return animals to their rightful owners.

Aaron Mangels, lead meteorologist in the Hastings office of the National Weather Service, said the potential for problems will continue into the weekend. "Winds will be less worrisome," he said, "but it will be incredibly dry, which makes it easier for ignition."

The National Weather Service is warning that much of the state will remain at critical risk of wildfires Saturday, with problems potential continuing into early next week.

Due to the risk of fire, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said some parks and recreation areas were prohibiting campfires indefinitely.

Virtually all of Nebraska is in drought or near drought. The area where the fire occurred is classified as being in severe drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"They have been dealing with drought all winter," Mangels said. "It has been incredibly dry."

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com