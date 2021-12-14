Fire in southwest Iowa town destroys historic grocery store

The small community of Malvern, Iowa, is without a grocery store after a fire Monday devastated the 150-year-old Mulholland Grocery.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, and nearly a dozen area fire departments aided in the response, according to the Associated Press. Although the store was still open when the fire started, no injuries were reported.

Malvern, a town of about 1,000 people, is about 27 miles southeast of Omaha.

Main Street, where the store was located, remained closed off at midday Tuesday, and firefighters were still spraying water on the structure.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, store owner Tom Mulholland thanked area first responders who brought the blaze under control and the community members who have rallied to support the historic store.

"To my friends, customers, and supporters near and far, again, words cannot express the gratitude for the love and support I have been shown over the past 12 hours," Mulholland wrote on Facebook. "The comments, the hugs, the shoulders to cry on last night all helped."